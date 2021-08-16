Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) to Issue $2.87 Quarterly Dividend

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 2.87 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

Equinix has increased its dividend payment by 33.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Equinix has a dividend payout ratio of 186.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Equinix to earn $26.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $814.09 on Monday. Equinix has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $845.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $816.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.28.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,757 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,492. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equinix stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

