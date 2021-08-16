Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $6.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $7.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $32.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $27.53 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.74.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $581.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $565.84. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $221.55 and a 12 month high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 27,716 shares valued at $16,127,786. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

