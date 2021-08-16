ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.730-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE ESE traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $90.00. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,681. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $115.84. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

