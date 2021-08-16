ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.730-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.
NYSE ESE traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $90.00. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,681. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $115.84. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.59%.
About ESCO Technologies
ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.
