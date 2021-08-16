Ethereum Gold (ETG) Reaches Market Cap of $222,035.51

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $222,035.51 and $21.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded down 77.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00060890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00016362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.31 or 0.00904107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00046753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00098426 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.