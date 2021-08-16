Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC cut its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, lowered their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total transaction of $972,045.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $113,345.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,049.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $192.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.06 and a 1 year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

