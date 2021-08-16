Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,314 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in FedEx by 1.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after purchasing an additional 219,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $675,837,000 after purchasing an additional 75,239 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $5.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $282.27. 144,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,586. The company has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $201.86 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

