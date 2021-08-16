Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.0% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 35,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 30,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 159,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.7% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 200,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $55.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,147,941. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $236.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

