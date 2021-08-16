Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 116 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems accounts for approximately 0.8% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $50,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 82.6% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $328,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 22.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $3,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 4,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,248.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,590,964 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FDS traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $372.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,214. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $368.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.13.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

