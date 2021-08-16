Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 350 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 42,827 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,484,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in CSW Industrials by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter worth $461,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSWI shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,683,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWI stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.21. The company had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,504. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.72.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

