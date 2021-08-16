Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,867,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,752 shares during the period. Everi accounts for about 1.5% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 2.12% of Everi worth $46,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,406,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after buying an additional 389,971 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Everi by 1.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,197,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,222,000 after buying an additional 48,333 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Everi by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,902,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,850,000 after purchasing an additional 95,876 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Everi by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,859,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,387,000 after purchasing an additional 99,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,236,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $589,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $365,614.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,112 shares of company stock worth $3,043,470. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVRI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Shares of NYSE EVRI traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.39. The company had a trading volume of 40,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,530. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.86 million. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

