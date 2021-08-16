EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVGO. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. EVgo has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

