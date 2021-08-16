EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) versus JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Head to Head Contrast

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) and EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.8% of JOYY shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of JOYY shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

JOYY has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVmo has a beta of 4.32, meaning that its share price is 332% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for JOYY and EVmo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JOYY 0 0 4 0 3.00 EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A

JOYY currently has a consensus price target of $130.80, suggesting a potential upside of 189.38%. Given JOYY’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe JOYY is more favorable than EVmo.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JOYY and EVmo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JOYY $2.03 billion 1.77 $1.48 billion ($2.18) -20.73 EVmo $7.62 million 9.61 -$3.50 million N/A N/A

JOYY has higher revenue and earnings than EVmo.

Profitability

This table compares JOYY and EVmo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JOYY 42.81% 2.39% 1.73% EVmo -75.41% -388.33% -78.68%

Summary

JOYY beats EVmo on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform. It also operates short-form video platform, such as Likee, a short-form video social platform that produces, uploads, views, shares, and comments on short-form videos on a daily basis. In addition, the company operates imo, a video communication platform; and Hago, a casual-game-oriented social platform that integrates various social features, such as live streaming chatrooms and karaoke. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

EVmo Company Profile

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in March 2021. EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

