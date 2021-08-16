Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) PT Raised to C$52.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EIFZF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of Exchange Income stock remained flat at $$33.64 on Monday. 35 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.31. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $33.74.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.