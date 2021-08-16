Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EIF. National Bankshares upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.80.

TSE:EIF traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$42.72. 50,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,033. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$40.32. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$29.77 and a twelve month high of C$42.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.98.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$300.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$288.10 million. Analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 2.8800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

