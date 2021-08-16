Exor Capital LLP Has $70.56 Million Position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Exor Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,982,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,208 shares during the quarter. Liberty Oilfield Services accounts for about 6.1% of Exor Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Exor Capital LLP owned about 2.77% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $70,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.79. 28,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

LBRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.99.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $86,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,463,116 shares of company stock valued at $189,264,839. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

