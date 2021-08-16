Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Increased to $188.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.99% from the stock’s current price.

EXR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.08.

Shares of EXR stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $175.72. 2,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,107. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.33.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 146,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,027,000 after buying an additional 14,679 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,987,000 after purchasing an additional 65,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,918,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,362,000 after purchasing an additional 24,134 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

