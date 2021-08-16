F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.19 and last traded at $16.19. Approximately 13,627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 696,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

FXLV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

F45 Training Company Profile (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.