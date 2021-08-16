Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.290-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners started coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.56.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $89.50. The company had a trading volume of 135,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $97.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.