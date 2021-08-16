FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $404.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to announce $404.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $401.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $405.55 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $383.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.13.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,590,964 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,441,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 982,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,743,000 after acquiring an additional 44,251 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,266,000 after acquiring an additional 60,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $372.64. 2,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,214. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $368.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.