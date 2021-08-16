Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,219 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Fastenal worth $40,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.33. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.