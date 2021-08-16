Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,292.86 ($29.96).

Several research analysts have recently commented on FEVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of FEVR traded up GBX 33 ($0.43) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,359 ($30.82). The company had a trading volume of 202,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,162. The firm has a market cap of £2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,479.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of GBX 1,919 ($25.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

