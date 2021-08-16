Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Stake Lowered by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476,559 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUTY. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 17,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1,471.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter.

FUTY stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,408. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $44.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.39.

