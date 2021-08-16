Filecoin (FIL) Price Hits $73.76 on Exchanges

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.13 billion and approximately $906.82 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $73.76 or 0.00159154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Filecoin has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00054761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00135050 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,442.11 or 1.00205954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $428.68 or 0.00924943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.39 or 0.06864330 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 96,707,056 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.