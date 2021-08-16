Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys 137 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $241.38. 978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,011. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $171.02 and a one year high of $244.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

