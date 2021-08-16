Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys 33,105 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 568,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,105 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $29,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.99. 1,243,180 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

