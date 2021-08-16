Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 5,245 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.72. The company had a trading volume of 209,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,463,643. The stock has a market cap of $271.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

