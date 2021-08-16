Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $11.03 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,604 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,709,000 after buying an additional 1,787,214 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,444,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,853,000 after purchasing an additional 678,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,281,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,282,000 after purchasing an additional 561,761 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.72. 1,539,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73.

