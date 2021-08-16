Financial Advisory Service Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period.

HDV traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $98.15. 10,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,477. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.09. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48.

