Financial Analysis: Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) versus Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) and Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.5% of Intevac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Desktop Metal shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Intevac shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Desktop Metal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Intevac and Desktop Metal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intevac -14.81% -12.04% -9.73% Desktop Metal N/A -5.89% -4.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Intevac and Desktop Metal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intevac 0 0 2 0 3.00 Desktop Metal 1 2 2 0 2.20

Intevac presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.82%. Desktop Metal has a consensus price target of $20.80, suggesting a potential upside of 148.51%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than Intevac.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intevac and Desktop Metal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intevac $97.82 million 1.28 $1.06 million $0.05 101.80 Desktop Metal $16.47 million 128.42 -$34.01 million ($0.57) -14.68

Intevac has higher revenue and earnings than Desktop Metal. Desktop Metal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intevac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Intevac has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intevac beats Desktop Metal on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc. provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets. The Photonics segment develops high-sensitivity digital sensors, cameras, and system for use in the defense industry. It also provides integrated digital night-vision imaging systems. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributors. Intevac, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

