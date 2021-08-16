Financial Contrast: Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) and Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and Acadia Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Acadia Realty Trust -4.10% -0.52% -0.26%

This table compares Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Acadia Realty Trust $255.48 million 7.41 -$8.76 million $1.02 21.00

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acadia Realty Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and Acadia Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 7 0 2.78 Acadia Realty Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $22.89, suggesting a potential upside of 38.83%. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $19.14, suggesting a potential downside of 10.63%. Given Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Acadia Realty Trust.

Summary

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust beats Acadia Realty Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate. The Structured Financing segment involves earnings and expenses related to notes and mortgages receivable which are held within the Core Portfolio or the Funds. The company was founded by Kenneth F. Bernstein in 1964 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

