Financial Contrast: Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) versus Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) and Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Macatawa Bank and Hancock Whitney’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macatawa Bank $91.20 million 3.15 $30.17 million N/A N/A Hancock Whitney $1.38 billion 2.86 -$45.17 million ($0.75) -60.69

Macatawa Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hancock Whitney.

Dividends

Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hancock Whitney pays out -144.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Macatawa Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hancock Whitney has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.3% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Macatawa Bank and Hancock Whitney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macatawa Bank 35.41% 13.15% 1.17% Hancock Whitney 27.84% 11.39% 1.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Macatawa Bank and Hancock Whitney, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Hancock Whitney 0 0 3 1 3.25

Hancock Whitney has a consensus price target of $37.25, suggesting a potential downside of 18.17%. Given Hancock Whitney’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hancock Whitney is more favorable than Macatawa Bank.

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats Macatawa Bank on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans comprising loans to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans, which consist of construction and development, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers ATM and debit card processing, cash management, trust and brokerage, and ecommerce services. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities. As of January 28, 2021, the company had 26 full-service branches in Kent, Ottawa, and northern Allegan counties, Michigan. Macatawa Bank Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Holland, Michigan.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Gulfport, MS.

