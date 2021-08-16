Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Acquires 1,618 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 7.6% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

VUG traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $298.72. The company had a trading volume of 47,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,875. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.15. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.85 and a 1 year high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

