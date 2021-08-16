Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,017,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after purchasing an additional 498,838 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,420,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after purchasing an additional 284,658 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 109.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,222,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,907,000 after purchasing an additional 639,741 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,108,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,714,000 after purchasing an additional 41,907 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,030,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,845,000 after purchasing an additional 30,374 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,780. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $110.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.29.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

