Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Sells 1,035 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,614,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.58. 6,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,790. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $146.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

