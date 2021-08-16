Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Sells 190 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.69.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,136 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.75. The stock had a trading volume of 767,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096,804. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

