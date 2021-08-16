FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the July 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FNGR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FingerMotion has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $174.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.51.

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. The company offers telecommunication providers' products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and RCS platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

