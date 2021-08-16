FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the July 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FNGR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FingerMotion has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $174.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.51.
About FingerMotion
See Also: Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for FingerMotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FingerMotion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.