FinNexus (FNX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $29.00

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded up 166.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $815,703.51 and approximately $29.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FinNexus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FinNexus has traded 231.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FinNexus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00063660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00017107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $430.63 or 0.00928754 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00110328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00046777 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FinNexus (FNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FinNexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FinNexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.