FinServ Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

FinServ Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, August 17th. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II had issued 26,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 18th. The total size of the offering was $265,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS FSRXU opened at $9.95 on Monday. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II by 185.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II by 1.3% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 519,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

