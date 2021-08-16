First American Trust FSB Has $5.81 Million Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

First American Trust FSB boosted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $921,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDC traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.24. The company had a trading volume of 185,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.45.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.