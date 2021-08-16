First American Trust FSB Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First American Trust FSB boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 99.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,767.65. 49,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,632. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,618.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $284,497,177 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.