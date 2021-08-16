First American Trust FSB Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

First American Trust FSB decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $241.45. 1,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,011. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $171.02 and a 1 year high of $244.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.