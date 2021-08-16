First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 8,168 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,811 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.5% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.23. 221,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,020,156. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $76.46 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

