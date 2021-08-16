First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $31.25 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,892 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 6.0% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $31,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.93.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $2.25 on Monday, reaching $192.76. The company had a trading volume of 144,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,523. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.55. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

