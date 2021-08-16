First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 32.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,440 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDM. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 19,234 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 73,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF stock remained flat at $$24.75 during trading hours on Monday. 1,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,543. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12.

