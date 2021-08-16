First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,070 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 66,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.32. 4,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,034. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.