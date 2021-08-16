First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 12,046 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 224,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,046 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises 3.0% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $15,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 130.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $5,178,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14,874.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.24. 105,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,297,257. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.25. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

