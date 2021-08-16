First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Short Interest Down 77.0% in July

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 77.0% from the July 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 138.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $596,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 29.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPA traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $34.61. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,187. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.