First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) is Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for 2.1% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $16,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 97.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.48. 822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,704. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.51. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $57.84.

