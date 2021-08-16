First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Up 318.5% in July

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a growth of 318.5% from the July 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ROBT opened at $54.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.87. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $59.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROBT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,373,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. CWM LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.