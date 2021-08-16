First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Update

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the July 15th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the second quarter worth $1,135,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the second quarter worth $650,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 153.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after buying an additional 198,788 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 1,194.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 91,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the second quarter worth $320,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $42.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.92. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $43.15.

